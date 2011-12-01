(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil FundamentalsDatabase
Dec 1 Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) said on Thursday
there has been no impact to operations at its California
refineries from the high Santa Ana winds blowing for the past
24 hours .
Tesoro operates a 166,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Golden Eagle
refinery in Martinez and a 96,860-bpd refinery in Wilmington.
Almost 300,000 homes and businesses in the Los Angeles
area had no power on Thursday morning as high winds continued
to blow across the region, local utilities said.
