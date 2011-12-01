(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil FundamentalsDatabase see here or go to <OFD/INFO>)

Dec 1 Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) said on Thursday there has been no impact to operations at its California refineries from the high Santa Ana winds blowing for the past 24 hours .

Tesoro operates a 166,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Golden Eagle refinery in Martinez and a 96,860-bpd refinery in Wilmington.

Almost 300,000 homes and businesses in the Los Angeles area had no power on Thursday morning as high winds continued to blow across the region, local utilities said. [ID:nN1E7B00PF] (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore)