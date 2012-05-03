* Tesoro says plans maintenance at Hawaii, Alaska refineries
* Company expects sale of Hawaii refinery by year-end
* Bakken crude shipments to Anacortes seen to begin in Sept
NEW YORK, May 3 Independent western U.S. refiner
Tesoro Corp plans to run its seven refineries between 84
percent and 90 percent of total combined crude oil refining
capacity in the second quarter of this year, company executives
said during a Thursday morning conference call to discuss first
quarter earnings.
The refineries located in Hawaii, Alaska, Washington state,
California and North Dakota are planned to run between an
average of 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 600,000 bpd. The
plants have a combined throughput of 666,000 bpd.
The reduced throughput will be due in part to planned
overhauls on production units at the company's 93,000 bpd
Kapolei, Hawaii, and 68,000 bpd Kenai, Alaska, refineries.
Planned maintenance is already underway at the Hawaii
refinery.
The Hawaii refinery has been put up for sale so the company
can focus on North American operations and Tesoro expects to
have the refinery sold by the middle to end of this year.
Tesoro President and Chief Executive Gregory Goff said the
company expects a light schedule of maintenance at its
refineries in the third and fourth quarters of this year.
Tesoro also plans to begin shipping up to 40,000 bpd in
Bakken crude from North Dakota via rail to the company's 120,000
bpd refinery in Anacortes, Washington, in September, about three
months ahead of the previous target date for shipments to begin.
The $50-million project is intended to replace Alaska North
Slope crude with oil from the Bakken field.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)