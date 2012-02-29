(Adds details, market impact)
HOUSTON Feb 28 Tesoro Corp was
restarting units at two West Coast refineries on Tuesday,
according to sources familiar with operations at the
refineries.
Tesoro's 166,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay
refinery in Martinez, California, was restarting units after a
two-month planned overhaul, the sources said.
The company's 120,000 bpd Anacortes, Washington, refinery
was restarting units shut on Friday for unplanned repairs.
Spot market gasoline prices in the Pacific
Northwest tumbled on Tuesday as the Tesoro refinery was bringing
the units back into production.
Restart of the units at the Martinez refinery began last
week, the sources said.
Spot market gasoline prices have weakened in the San
Francisco market over the past several days.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Himani Sarkar)