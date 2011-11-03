HOUSTON Nov 3 Independent U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) said on Thursday that its seven refineries would run between 83.5 percent and 89.5 percent of their combined throughput of 665,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter of 2011.

During the third quarter of the year, the combined throughput of the refineries, located in the western United States, was 609,000 bpd, said company Chief Executive Greg Goff in a Thursday morning conference call with Wall Street analysts. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Alden Bentley)