HOUSTON, AUG 4 - HOUSTON Aug 4 Tesoro Corp's 93,000 barrel per day (bpd) Kapolei, Hawaii, refinery is expected to return to production by Friday following a Tuesday night power outage, a company spokesman said.

"As of 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Wednesday, Aug 3 (0400 GMT Aug 4), the refinery has successfully restarted certain units, and we anticipate being up and running this Friday if all goes according to plan," Tesoro Kapolei refinery spokesman Lance Tanaka said in a statement.

The refinery lost power on Tuesday night and had to shut down all units. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)