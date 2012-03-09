BRIEF-Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital prices public offering
* Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. prices public offering
March 9 Tesoro Corp on Friday reported unit shutdown due to a power dip at its Kapolei, Hawaii, facility, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.
The incident occurred around 21:26 pm local time on Wednesday and there were nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide emissions, the filing said.
Tesoro operates a 93,500 barrel-per-day refinery in Kapolei, Hawaii. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)
* Centurylink - Ohio, Utah approve the merger of Centurylink and Level 3 Communications; merger also received regulatory clearance from State of Nevada
* Aina Le'a says unable to obtain certain information necessary to complete filing of form 10-Q within prescribed time; co expects to file within extension period Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kOV8zq) Further company coverage: