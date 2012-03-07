March 7 A small fire broke out early
Wednesday morning as Tesoro Corp's 166,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) Martinez, California, refinery continued
the restart of production units following a two-month overhaul,
according to the Contra Costa County Health Department.
The small fire in insulation on a unit broke out shortly
after midnight Pacific time (0800 GMT) and was quickly
extinguished with no injuries, according the Contra Coasta
County Health Department Hazardous Materials Office.
The refinery was restarting a hydrogen plant on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)