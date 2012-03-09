HOUSTON, March 8 Tesoro Corp's
166,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in
Martinez, California, was restarting on Thursday following a
plant wide power outage, according to the Contra Costa County
Hazardous Materials Office.
The power outage struck at about 9 p.m. Wednesday Pacific
Time (0500 GMT Thursday), according to the Hazardous Materials
Office. The refinery began restarting major units at 4 a.m.
Pacific Time (1200 GMT) on Thursday.
When asked earlier on Thursday if notices of chemical
releases filed with the county were related to a the restart
following planned maintenance at the refinery, Tesoro
spokeswoman Tina Barbee said unspecified units at the refinery
were undergoing planned maintenance.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)