HOUSTON Jan 4 Tesoro Corp on Monday said it was restarting units at its Martinez refinery near San Francisco following a weekend power outage.

The 166,000 barrel-per-day refinery experienced a temporary power outage on Jan. 2, which resulted in several units shutting, according to a spokesman for Tesoro.

The company added it expects flaring at the plant until units are back in operation.

