HOUSTON Jan 6 Startup activities at Tesoro
Corp.'s 166,000 barrel-per-day Martinez refinery near San
Francisco have entered a third day following a power outage on
Jan. 2, a spokesman for the company said on Wednesday.
The outage, which resulted in a shutdown of multiple units,
supported San Francisco CARBOB prices this week which rose
roughly 2.5 cents this week to a 37.5-cent a gallon premium to
the NYMEX. Prices had been stangant for the past few weeks.
Unplanned maintenance continues at the Wilmington portion of
Tesoro's refinery near Los Angeles.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton)