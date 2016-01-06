HOUSTON Jan 6 Startup activities at Tesoro Corp.'s 166,000 barrel-per-day Martinez refinery near San Francisco have entered a third day following a power outage on Jan. 2, a spokesman for the company said on Wednesday.

The outage, which resulted in a shutdown of multiple units, supported San Francisco CARBOB prices this week which rose roughly 2.5 cents this week to a 37.5-cent a gallon premium to the NYMEX. Prices had been stangant for the past few weeks.

Unplanned maintenance continues at the Wilmington portion of Tesoro's refinery near Los Angeles.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton)