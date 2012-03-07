(Adds Tesoro statement)

March 7 A small fire broke that out early Wednesday morning at Tesoro Corp's 166,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Martinez, California, refinery was quickly extinguished as the facility continued the restart of production units after a two-month overhaul, company and public officials said.

The small fire on a unit broke out shortly before midnight Pacific time (0800 GMT), a Tesoro spokeswoman said in a statement.

"The fire was immediately extinguished," said Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee. "There were no injuries and no damage to equipment. This event did not have any impact on our ability to meet regional contractual product supply commitments."

The refinery was restarting a hydrogen plant on Tuesday, a according to the Contra Costa County Health Department Hazardous Materials Office.