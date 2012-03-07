(Adds Tesoro statement)
March 7 A small fire broke that out early
Wednesday morning at Tesoro Corp's 166,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) Martinez, California, refinery was quickly
extinguished as the facility continued the restart of production
units after a two-month overhaul, company and public officials
said.
The small fire on a unit broke out shortly before midnight
Pacific time (0800 GMT), a Tesoro spokeswoman said in a
statement.
"The fire was immediately extinguished," said Tesoro
spokeswoman Tina Barbee. "There were no injuries and no damage
to equipment. This event did not have any impact on our ability
to meet regional contractual product supply commitments."
The refinery was restarting a hydrogen plant on Tuesday, a
according to the Contra Costa County Health Department Hazardous
Materials Office.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker
and Bob Burgdorfer)