Feb 23 Tesoro Corp said it resumed work at its 166,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Martinez, California. The facility is currently idle and operating as a terminal for customer supplies.

Tesoro had previously announced a plan to shut the plant while workers represented by the United Steelworkers were on strike.

"They have resumed the Turnaround (TAR) work and are making plans for the safe restart of the facility," Tesoro said on its labor information website.