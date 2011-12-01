Dec 1 Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) said on Thursday an
unspecified unit was still offline at its 166,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) San Francisco Bay refinery in Martinez,
California.
The larger of two crude distillation units at the refinery
shut due to a malfunction on Monday morning, [ID:nWEN1175],
said sources familiar with refinery operations,
The cause of a release at the refinery was still under
investigation, company spokeswoman Tina Barbee said.
