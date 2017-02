Dec 5 Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) said on Monday it was in the process of restarting a distillation unit at its 166,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Golden Eagle refinery in Martinez, California, after conducting maintenance.

It had shut the larger of two crude distillation units by Nov. 28. [ID:nN1E7AR1ZP]

"There have been no impacts upon our ability to meet regional contractual product supply commitments," the company said. (For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>) (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)