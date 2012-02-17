(Updates with unit status, market reaction)

HOUSTON Feb 17 The crude distillation unit at Tesoro Corp's 57,500 barrel-per-day Salt Lake City refinery was shut on Friday morning following a pump fire, traders in West Coast refined products markets said.

Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee did not immediately respond to a question about the crude unit's status on Friday. Earlier, Barbee had said, "The equipment involved has been safely shut down and secured."

Barbee also said no injuries had been reported and all employees at the refinery were accounted for after the blaze, which broke out at 5 a.m. Mountain Time (1200 GMT).

The fire was quickly put out by the refinery's firefighting department.

A Salt Lake City Fire Department spokeswoman said the department was notified about the fire but did not participate in putting out.

Wholesale unleaded gasoline prices in the Phoenix, Arizona, market climbed to 37.5-cent premium over March NYMEX RBOB gasoline due to the fire, traders said.

Wholesale gasoline prices in the Los Angeles market also climbed in part due to the Utah refinery fire, traders said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson and Lisa Shumaker)