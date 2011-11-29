* Bay diesel prices climb after shutdown
* Unit may be shut for several weeks
HOUSTON Nov 28 The larger of two crude
distillation units at Tesoro Corp's (TSO.N) 166,000 barrel per
day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Martinez,
California, was shut due to a malfunction on Monday morning,
according to sources familiar with refinery operations.
Wholesale California diesel differentials reversed
direction on Monday after the 120,000 bpd No. 50 CDU was shut
due to a problem on the fractionator tower. Diesel in the San
Francisco market bounced back 1.5 cents a gallon on Monday.
The CDU, one of two units that does the initial refining of
crude oil coming into the refinery, was already scheduled to
undergo a month of planned work beginning in late December.
The refinery was weighing whether to keep the unit shut
through the end of the scheduled overhaul in January or to
bring the scheduled work forward, the sources said.
A Tesoro spokeswoman declined to discuss the status of the
crude unit or planned work at the refinery.
