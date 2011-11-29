* Bay diesel prices climb after shutdown

* Unit may be shut for several weeks (Adds details, market reaction)

HOUSTON Nov 28 The larger of two crude distillation units at Tesoro Corp's (TSO.N) 166,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Martinez, California, was shut due to a malfunction on Monday morning, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

Wholesale California diesel differentials reversed direction on Monday after the 120,000 bpd No. 50 CDU was shut due to a problem on the fractionator tower. Diesel in the San Francisco market bounced back 1.5 cents a gallon on Monday.

The CDU, one of two units that does the initial refining of crude oil coming into the refinery, was already scheduled to undergo a month of planned work beginning in late December.

The refinery was weighing whether to keep the unit shut through the end of the scheduled overhaul in January or to bring the scheduled work forward, the sources said.

A Tesoro spokeswoman declined to discuss the status of the crude unit or planned work at the refinery. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)