HOUSTON Jan 25 Tesoro Corp. on Monday said it had completed unplanned maintenance over the weekend at the Wilmington portion of its refinery in Los Angeles, California.

The refiner resumed normal operations on Jan. 23, a spokesman said.

The nature of the work was unclear.

Los Angeles CARBOB differentials were at a 1-cent a gallon premium to the March NYMEX RBOB contract on Monday, down more than 8 cents from week-ago levels. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)