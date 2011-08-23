HOUSTON Aug 23 An alkylation unit was operating normally on Tuesday at Tesoro Corp's (TSO.N) 94,300 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, following a Sunday power outage, a spokesman said.

"Following troubleshooting and determination of the root cause of the outage, power was restored to the unit Sunday evening, and the facility was returned to normal targeted (unspecified) operating levels," said Tesoro spokesman Mike Marcy.

Gasoline prices were unaffected Monday in the Los Angeles market by the outage. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)