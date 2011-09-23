(Changes headline, rewrites leads, adds details)
* TNMP: equipment failure, no fire at substation
* Valero says resuming normal ops after power blip
* Marathon says all units restored
* BP says largely unaffected
Sept 23 Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) said
production units were resuming normal operations on Friday at
its Texas City refinery, while Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N)
(MPC.N) said its impacted units were back online, following a
power disruption at city refineries late on Thursday.
BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) said its 437,080 barrels-per-day (bpd)
refinery in Texas City was largely unaffected by the power
disruption.
Gulf Coast cash products markets showed little reaction to
the outage aftermath on Friday, traders said.
Texas-New Mexico Power (TNMP) spokesman Kevin Fuller said
there was an equipment failure at its Cherokee substation late
Thursday and clarified that there was no fire. He said repairs
could be completed by mid-to-late afternoon Friday.
Local media websites had earlier reported that a fire broke
out at TNMP's Cherokee substation, between the BP and Marathon
refineries.
Fuller said workers on Friday were cleaning up spilled oil
and would replace a type of transformer used to meter large
customers that failed at the substation.
"Affected refiners, Valero and Marathon, continued to
receive power from an auxiliary line," Fuller added.
Both, Marathon and Valero rely solely on the local utility
to power their refineries in Texas City and were therefore,
more heavily affected than BP, which has a co-generation plant
to partly provide its own electricity.
Valero operates a 214,000 bpd refinery and Marathon runs a
76,000-bpd refinery in Texas City.
(Reporting by Naveen Arul, Koustav Samanta and Antonita
Devotta in Bangalore, Matthew Robinson in New York and Kristen
Hays and Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)