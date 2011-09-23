(Changes headline, rewrites leads, adds details)

Sept 23 Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) said production units were resuming normal operations on Friday at its Texas City refinery, while Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N) (MPC.N) said its impacted units were back online, following a power disruption at city refineries late on Thursday.

BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) said its 437,080 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Texas City was largely unaffected by the power disruption.

Gulf Coast cash products markets showed little reaction to the outage aftermath on Friday, traders said.

Texas-New Mexico Power (TNMP) spokesman Kevin Fuller said there was an equipment failure at its Cherokee substation late Thursday and clarified that there was no fire. He said repairs could be completed by mid-to-late afternoon Friday.

Local media websites had earlier reported that a fire broke out at TNMP's Cherokee substation, between the BP and Marathon refineries.

Fuller said workers on Friday were cleaning up spilled oil and would replace a type of transformer used to meter large customers that failed at the substation.

"Affected refiners, Valero and Marathon, continued to receive power from an auxiliary line," Fuller added.

Both, Marathon and Valero rely solely on the local utility to power their refineries in Texas City and were therefore, more heavily affected than BP, which has a co-generation plant to partly provide its own electricity.

Valero operates a 214,000 bpd refinery and Marathon runs a 76,000-bpd refinery in Texas City. (Reporting by Naveen Arul, Koustav Samanta and Antonita Devotta in Bangalore, Matthew Robinson in New York and Kristen Hays and Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)