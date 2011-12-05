TOKYO Dec 5 Japanese refiner Toa Oil Co
has started operations of a new sulfolane extraction
unit (SEU), which removes benzene from gasoline reformate, at
its Keihin refinery's Mizue plant near Tokyo, a company official
said on Monday.
The unit was constructed as part of legal requirements to
lower the benzene content in gasoline to 1 percent or less.
Toa Oil, owned 50.1 percent by Showa Shell Sekiyu,
operated the SEU at the refinery's 120,000 barrels per day
Ohgimachi plant, which was scrapped on Oct. 1 in line with
weakening oil demand in the nation.
The company rebuilt the SEU at its Mizue plant for several
tens of millions of dollars, using many components from the SEU
at the Ohgimachi plant, the official said. The company did not
reveal the new unit's processing capacity.
