TOKYO, March 28 Japanese refiner Toa Oil Co
plans to shut the 65,000 barrels-per-day crude distillation unit
(CDU) at its Keihin refinery, near Tokyo, from April 2 as part
of checks with the refinery's facilities, an industry source
said on Wednesday.
The company plans to restart the unit on May 11, the source
added.
The shutdown is necessary for the maintenance of the boiler
and other facilities of its electricity wholesale unit, Genex Co
Ltd, the source added.
Toa Oil is a group refiner of Showa Shell Sekiyu KK
, which has a 50.1 percent stake in firm.
On Sept. 20, the company halted crude refining at the
120,000 barrels per day CDU at the Keihin refinery to offset
falling domestic demand.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)