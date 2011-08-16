TOKYO Aug 16 Exxon Mobil's group refiner in Japan, TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK , said it shut the 28,000 barrels per day residue hydrocracking unit (RHCU) at its Kawasaki plant, near Tokyo, from early April to late May for repair work.

The shutdown, which was spurred by a massive earthquake in March, reduced oil refining volume at the 335,000 barrels per day refinery, near Tokyo, the company said in its January-June earnings unveiled this month.

The company also said it conducted a planned large-scale turnaround at its Sakai refinery in April-June to improve energy efficiency and curb fuel consumption. The plant resumed operations on schedule in late June.

