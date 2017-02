TOKYO Nov 8 Japanese oil refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu shut the sole 156,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Sakai refinery in western Japan on Saturday due to a glitch in some secondary units, an industry research firm said.

The CDU is likely to stay shut until Nov. 27, while the firm conducts repairs, Japanese oil research company RIM Intelligence Co said, citing multiple trading sources.

Company officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Risa Maeda, Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)