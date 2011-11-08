* Sole 156,000 bpd CDU to be shut from Wednesday-fire dept
TOKYO, Nov 8 Exxon Mobil's Japanese
refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu will shut the sole 156,000
barrels per day (bpd) crude unit at its Sakai refinery in
western Japan from Wednesday to deal with a glitch, a local fire
department official said on Tuesday.
The shutdown is expected to last about two weeks, the
official told Reuters. A company spokeswoman declined comment.
TonenGeneral, which also operates refineries in Kawasaki
near Tokyo and Wakayama in western Japan, has total crude
refining capacity of 661,000 bpd. Exxon also has a 50 percent
share of Kyokuto Petroleum, a joint venture with Mitsui Oil Co,
which operates a 175,000 bpd refinery in Chiba, east of Tokyo.
TonenGeneral's Kawasaki refinery has three crude processing
units. One of them, the 67,000 bpd No.1 unit, has been shut for
months, according to industry sources, although the company has
declined to comment.
