TOKYO, Nov 8 Exxon Mobil's Japanese refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu will shut the sole 156,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit at its Sakai refinery in western Japan from Wednesday to deal with a glitch, a local fire department official said on Tuesday.

The shutdown is expected to last about two weeks, the official told Reuters. A company spokeswoman declined comment.

TonenGeneral, which also operates refineries in Kawasaki near Tokyo and Wakayama in western Japan, has total crude refining capacity of 661,000 bpd. Exxon also has a 50 percent share of Kyokuto Petroleum, a joint venture with Mitsui Oil Co, which operates a 175,000 bpd refinery in Chiba, east of Tokyo.

TonenGeneral's Kawasaki refinery has three crude processing units. One of them, the 67,000 bpd No.1 unit, has been shut for months, according to industry sources, although the company has declined to comment. (Reporting by Risa Maeda, Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford and Simon Webb)