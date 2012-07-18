ANALYSIS-Long-term investors shy away as hot money fuels commodity rallies
* Commodities outperform equities for first time in five years
TOKYO, July 18 Japan's second-biggest oil refiner, TonenGeneral Sekiyu, said on Wednesday it restarted one of three crude distillation units (CDUs) at its 335,000 barrels per day (bpd) Kawasaki refinery near Tokyo late on Tuesday after a delay in planned maintenance.
The CDU, which had been under maintenance since mid-May, was originally expected to restart by early July, but the company had delayed the restart, citing an unspecified problem.
Industry sources say the CDU under maintenance is the 185,000 bpd No.2 CDU, but the company declined to say which it was. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Republican-controlled Senate voted on Friday to repeal a controversial U.S. securities disclosure rule adopted by the Obama administration to curb corruption at big oil, gas and mining companies.
MINSK/MOSCOW, Feb 3 Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday a Russian move to create border zones near his country's frontier looked like a political attack and that Moscow had threatened to halve oil supplies to Minsk.