UPDATE 9-Oil rises modestly in tight trade, boosted by OPEC hopes
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
TOKYO Aug 1 Japan's second-biggest oil refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK has raised the capacity of the residue hydrocracking unit, which processes low-priced heavy oil into lighter products, at its Kawasaki refinery by 3,000 barrels per day to 31,000 bpd, a trade ministry official said on Wednesday.
The change took effect on July 25, the official said. TonenGeneral is owned 22 percent by Exxon Mobil Corp.
Japanese refiners are required to notify the government when they make changes to existing capacity. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Miral Fahmy)
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported net profit dropped 70.9 percent to 178.3 million reais ($57.8 million) in the quarter that finished in December, compared to a profit of 612.5 million reais a year ago.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.