HOUSTON, Sept 12 Total ( TOTF.PA ) shut a crude unit over the weekend at its 232,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Port Arthur, Texas for unplanned repairs, traders said on Monday.

The company declined to comment. Traders said a restart was slated for later this week.

Gulf Coast cash gasoline and diesel prices shrugged off the shutdown as supply is robust in the region, traders said. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Dale Hudson)