(Updates with information on injuries, paragraphs 9-11)
HOUSTON, Sept 5 Total SA reduced
production at its 225,500 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur,
Texas, refinery on Saturday after a contract worker was killed
when the bulldozer he was driving in a pit beneath a refining
unit flipped over in petroleum coke dust and scalding water,
said sources familiar with plant operations.
Total and the worker's employer, Kinder Morgan Inc,
both confirmed the worker's death. Kinder Morgan operates a
petroleum coke terminal in Port Arthur.
Total spokeswoman Tricia Fuller said coker operations were
at minimal rates and operators had stopped taking coke from the
unit due to the death.
The sources said production at the refinery's other units
had been reduced. The 60,000 bpd coker was not damaged in the
incident, they said.
"We will restart (the coker) once we know it can be operated
safely," Fuller said.
Investigators from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health
Administration were expected to open an investigation Saturday,
Fuller said.
Bulldozers were being used to push coke and coarse sand-like
coke dust from beneath the delayed coking unit because a crane
that is usually used to remove coke from the pit had been shut
for repairs for several months, the sources said.
Kinder Morgan spokeswoman Sara Hughes said she had no
further information about the accident beyond confirmation of
the worker's death.
"The investigation will determine all of the pertinent
details related to this incident," Hughes said.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department said the
66-year-old victim from Denton, Texas appeared to have died in
an industrial accident. His name was not released pending
notification of next of kin.
The cause of death would be determined following an autopsy
of the victim, said Assistant Chief Deputy Rod Carroll. The man
suffered "third-to-second degree burns over 100 percent of his
body" after being submerged in water with a temperature of 200
degrees Fahrenheit (93°C).
Petroleum coke, which can be used as a coal substitute, is
made from the gunky, black residual crude that remains after all
refinable material has been obtained.
In a delayed coking unit, residual crude is injected into
giant drums where it is heated until it hardens, a process that
usually takes 24-48 hours.
The coke is knocked out of the drums by high pressure hot
water jets and falls into the coke pit.
Total is currently seeking a partner to purchase a
50-percent stake in the Port Arthur Refinery.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Ros Russell and Marguerita
Choy)