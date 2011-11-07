* Refinery began overhaul in mid-September
* Restart expected to finish by end of of week
(Updates with Total no comment, details)
HOUSTON, Nov 7 Total Petrochemicals (TOTF.PA)
232,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was
restarting a 80,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic
cracking unit after a seven-week overhaul, sources familiar
with refinery operations said on Monday.
The unit was part of a planned overhaul at the refinery
that began in mid-September. Also included were portions of a
crude distillation unit and a coking unit, the sources said.
A Total spokesman declined to discuss operations at the
Port Arthur refinery.
The FCC restart is expected to finish by the end of the
week, the sources said.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)