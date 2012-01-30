Jan 29 Total Petrochemicals' 232,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery performed maintenance related to the restart of units on Friday, according to a notice the refinery filed with state pollution regulators.

The refinery's gasoline-producing fluid catalytic cracking unit restarted after a Wednesday malfunction, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Friday.

The restart triggered flaring at the refinery, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Michael Urquhart) (erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 210 8508; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.reuters.com@retuers.net))