* Forty-five day turnaround at Texas facility
* Units affected include cracker, coker and crude
(Updates with detail, effort to get company comment)
Sept 21 Total (TOTF.PA) launched a 45-day
plantwide turnaround at its 232,000 barrel-per-day refinery in
Port Arthur, Texas, late last week, sources familiar with refinery
operations said.
Units undergoing planned work include a gasoline-making fluid
catalytic cracking unit, a coker and a crude unit, the sources
said.
Total also will make repairs to the crude unit that has been
running at reduced rates since late July when a lightning strike
shut several units at the refinery.
A spokesman for the refinery did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston; editing by Jim Marshall)