Sept 21 Total ( TOTF.PA ) launched a 45-day plantwide turnaround at its 232,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, late last week, sources familiar with refinery operations said.

Units undergoing planned work include a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit, a coker and a crude unit, the sources said.

Total also will make repairs to the crude unit that has been running at reduced rates since late July when a lightning strike shut several units at the refinery.

A spokesman for the refinery did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston; editing by Jim Marshall)