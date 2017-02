HOUSTON Nov 7 Total Petrochemcials (TOTF.PA) 232,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was restarting a 80,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit after a seven-week overhaul, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Monday.

The unit was the focus of a planned overhaul at the refinery that began in mid-September. Also included were portions of a crude distillation unit and a coking unit, the sources said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)