Oil prices steady, kept in range by mixed price indicators
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
HOUSTON Nov 20 A safety flare at Total Petrochemcial's 232,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery malfunctioned on Friday, leading to release of volatile organic compounds into the atmosphere, according to a notice the refinery filed with federal pollution regulators.
The flare lost its pilot light, which ignites hydrocarbons being burned off by the refinery, according to the notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center.
A safety flare burns off hydrocarbons a refinery cannot process due to malfunction or shutdown. By using the flare, a refinery can prevent a explosion.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 California Public Employees' Retirement System should maintain its investments in the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline project in order to exert influence over the companies involved, staff for the largest U.S. public pension fund said on Monday.