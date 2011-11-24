HOUSTON Nov 24 A major steam-producing unit at Total Petrochemicals (TOTF.PA) 232,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery shut down on Thursday, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.

The loss of the unit triggered flaring at the refinery, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Steam is used to generate electrical power and for crude oil distillation in the petroleum refining process. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by Bernard Orr)