Oct 7 Total Petrochemicals USA (TOTF.PA) reported the restart of its compressor after an oversupply to the flare gas recovery system led to flaring and a brief compressor shutdown at its 232,000-barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas refinery on Friday.

"It appears that a compressor shutdown which oversupplied the flare gas recovery system leading to the diversion of additional gas to the flare system for a period of 45 minutes," a report filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

The filing identified the coker unit and Unit #860 as sources of flare. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)