Oct 7 Total Petrochemicals USA (TOTF.PA)
reported the restart of its compressor after an oversupply to
the flare gas recovery system led to flaring and a brief
compressor shutdown at its 232,000-barrel-per-day Port Arthur,
Texas refinery on Friday.
"It appears that a compressor shutdown which oversupplied
the flare gas recovery system leading to the diversion of
additional gas to the flare system for a period of 45 minutes,"
a report filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental
Quality said.
The filing identified the coker unit and Unit #860 as
sources of flare.
(Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)