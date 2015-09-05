(Corrects to show the crane's owner is unknown, not Kinder
Morgan, in 9th paragraph)
HOUSTON, Sept 5 Total SA cut
production at its Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Saturday after
a contract worker was killed when the bulldozer he was driving
in a pit beneath a giant refining unit flipped over in petroleum
coke and coarse dust, said sources familiar with plant
operations.
Total and the worker's employer, Kinder Morgan Inc,
both confirmed the worker's death. Kinder Morgan operates a
petroleum coke terminal in Port Arthur.
Total's Tricia Fuller said coker operations were at minimal
rates and operators had stopped taking coke from the unit due to
the death.
The sources said production at the 225,500 barrel per day
(bpd) refinery's other units had been reduced.
"We will restart (the coker) once we know it can be operated
safely," Fuller said.
The coker was not damaged in the incident, the sources said.
Investigators from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health
Administration (OSHA) were expected to open an investigation
Saturday, Fuller said.
Generally, U.S. refineries do not need permission from
safety or environmental regulators to resume production
following a fatality.
Bulldozers were being used to push coke and coarse sand-like
coke dust from beneath the 60,000 bpd delayed coking unit
because a crane, the owner of which was unknown on Saturday,
that is usually used to remove coke from the pit had been shut
for repairs for several months, the sources said.
Kinder Morgan spokeswoman Sara Hughes said she had no
further information about the accident beyond confirmation of
the worker's death.
"An investigation is being conducted," Hughes said.
Petroleum coke, which can be used as a coal substitute, is
made from the gunky, black residual crude that remains after all
refinable material has been obtained from it.
In a delayed coking unit, residual crude is injected into
giant drums where it is heated until it hardens, a process that
usually takes 24-48 hours.
The coke is knocked out of the drums by high pressure jets
of scalding water and falls into the coke pit beneath.
Total is currently seeking a partner to purchase a
50-percent stake in the Port Arthur Refinery.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Ros Russell)