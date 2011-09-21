BRIEF-SoCalGas to pay $8.5 mln for Aliso Canyon leak settlement with Calif. regulator
Sept 21 Following is the status of berthing operations at Japanese refineries as a strong typhoon approaches central Japan on Wednesday, according to a Reuters survey.
Despite disruptions to berthing operations, none of the refiners reported any impact on oil refining or truck oil product shipments.
Typhoon Roke was moving northeast at 35 km per hour with winds of up to 216 kph and is projected to land somewhere between central and eastern Japan near Tokyo by late evening on Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
More than 1.3 million people were advised to evacuate on Tuesday as Roke approached Japan, threatening the industrial city of Nagoya with heavy rain and landslides.
Company Refinery Status of berthing ops
JX Muroran normal
Sendai halted
Negishi halted
Mizushima halted
Marifu normal
Oita halted
Kashima halted
Osaka halted
TonenGeneral Sakai halted
Kyokuto Petroleum Chiba halted
Idemitsu Hokkaido normal
Chiba halted
Aichi halted
Tokuyama normal
Cosmo Oil Chiba halted
Yokkaichi halted
Sakai halted
Sakaide halted
Showa Shell Yokkaichi halted
Seibu Oil Yamaguchi normal
Toa Oil Keihin halted
Fuji Oil Sodegaura halted
Taiyo Oil Shikoku normal (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 South Australia was hit by a short power outage late on Wednesday as searing heat led to a spike in electricity use, just months after a major blackout hit industry and forced a review of energy security in the renewables-dependent state.
PARIS, Feb 8 Part of Paris' metro underground train service was disrupted on Wednesday night because of an electrical fault that caused smoke at one of the stations, police in the French capital said.