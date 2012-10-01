Oct 1 Following is the status of marine berth shipment operations at Japanese refineries as two typhoons approached Japan during the weekend, according to a Reuters survey on Monday. Nansei Sekiyu was the only refiner that halted oil refining operations due to the typhoon. A typhoon Jelawat was located offshore in northeastern Japan, on Monday morning, while the other one has moved away from Japan. None of the refiners reported problem with truck oil terminal shipments as of Monday. Showa Shell Sekiyu and Taiyo Oil reported no problem with shipments. Company Refinery Status of marine shipments JX Sendai Halted Negishi Halted Idemitsu Kosan Chiba Returned to normal on Monday Cosmo Oil Chiba Halted, set to return to normal on Monday afternoon Fuji Oil Sodegaura Resumed operations by Monday Nansei Sekiyu Nishihara Halted (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by G. Ram Mohan) (osamu.tsukimori@thomsonreuters.com, +813 6441 1857, Reuters Messaging: osamu.tsukimori.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)