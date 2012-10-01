Oct 1 Following is the status of marine berth shipment operations at Japanese
refineries as two typhoons approached Japan during the weekend, according to a Reuters survey on
Monday.
Nansei Sekiyu was the only refiner that halted oil refining operations due to the typhoon.
A typhoon Jelawat was located offshore in northeastern Japan, on Monday morning, while the
other one has moved away from Japan.
None of the refiners reported problem with truck oil terminal shipments as of Monday. Showa
Shell Sekiyu and Taiyo Oil reported no problem with shipments.
Company Refinery Status of marine shipments
JX Sendai Halted
Negishi Halted
Idemitsu Kosan Chiba Returned to normal on Monday
Cosmo Oil Chiba Halted, set to return to normal on Monday afternoon
Fuji Oil Sodegaura Resumed operations by Monday
Nansei Sekiyu Nishihara Halted
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by G. Ram Mohan)
(osamu.tsukimori@thomsonreuters.com, +813 6441 1857, Reuters Messaging:
osamu.tsukimori.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)