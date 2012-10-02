(Changes Nansei status to normal) Oct 2 Following is the status of marine berth shipment operations at Japanese refineries after two typhoons approached Japan from last weekend to Monday, according to a Reuters survey on Tuesday. Nansei Sekiyu in Okinawa, southwestern Japan, restarted oil refining operations on Monday. Company Refinery Status of marine shipments JX Sendai Returned to normal on Tuesday Negishi Returned to normal on Monday afternoon Cosmo Oil Chiba Returned to normal on Monday afternoon Nansei Sekiyu Nishihara Returned to normal late on Monday (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Jijo Jacob and Prateek Chatterjee)