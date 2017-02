Sept 18 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 132,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Benicia, California, reported the shutdown and the startup of a unit on Friday, according to a notice filed with California pollution regulators.

The refinery released 500 pounds of sulfur dioxide in excess of the refinery's permitted levels, according to the notice. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston)