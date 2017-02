(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>)

Oct 7 Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) reported its 144,000 barrel-per-day Benicia, California refinery was back to normal operations following a brief equipment malfunction on Friday.

The incident, which occurred at 11:15 a.m. PDT (1815 GMT) time, resulted in release of 593 pounds of sulfur dioxide, the filing with the California Emergency Management Agency said. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore)