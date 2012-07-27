(Repeats to additional subscribers)

July 27 Valero Energy Corp reported a sulphur dioxide release due to repairs on an unspecified unit at its 144,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Benicia, California.

A compressor issue at the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker triggered a flaring event at the refinery on Thursday, the company had earlier said in an email.

The unit will be temporarily be out of service while a compressor problem is fixed, company spokesman Bill Day said in the email, adding that he did not have an estimate how long the outage would last. (Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)