July 27 Valero Energy Corp reported a
sulphur dioxide release due to repairs on an unspecified unit
at its 144,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Benicia, California.
A compressor issue at the gasoline-making fluid catalytic
cracker triggered a flaring event at the refinery on Thursday,
the company had earlier said in an email.
The unit will be temporarily be out of service while a
compressor problem is fixed, company spokesman Bill Day said in
the email, adding that he did not have an estimate how long the
outage would last.
