HOUSTON May 13 Valero Energy Corp's 142,000 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery reported flaring in its West Plant on Friday because a third party facility was starting up, according to a notice the refinery filed with the U.S. National Response Center.

The Markwest Javelina Co in Corpus Christi, which processes exhaust gases from the area refineries to extract chemicals such as ethane, ethylene and hydrogen for further industrial use, has been performing maintenance has been performing maintenance on its plant.

Markwest Javelina is subsidiary of Markwest Energy Partners LP. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)