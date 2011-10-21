* Valero Corpus Christi east plant work to last 3 wks

* Work include crude unit, coker (Updates with relationship between work at two refineries)

HOUSTON Oct 20 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 142,000 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi refinery was preparing its east plant for a planned 3-week overhaul, Valero spokesman Bill Day said on Thursday.

Valero had previously announced it would carry out three weeks of work on a crude distillation unit and coking unit in the east plant of the Corpus Christi refinery beginning in October.

The Corpus Christi refinery work was not expected to begin until Valero finished an overhaul of a crude unit and gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at its Three Rviers Refinery, which is finishing, Day said on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the refinery told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times on Thursday that flaring from refinery's east plant may occur as the overhaul gets under way in the next few days. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill and Richard Chang)