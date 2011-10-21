* Valero Corpus Christi east plant work to last 3 wks
HOUSTON Oct 20 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N)
142,000 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi refinery was
preparing its east plant for a planned 3-week overhaul, Valero
spokesman Bill Day said on Thursday.
Valero had previously announced it would carry out three
weeks of work on a crude distillation unit and coking unit in
the east plant of the Corpus Christi refinery beginning in
October.
The Corpus Christi refinery work was not expected to begin
until Valero finished an overhaul of a crude unit and
gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at its Three
Rviers Refinery, which is finishing, Day said on Thursday.
A spokeswoman for the refinery told the Corpus Christi
Caller-Times on Thursday that flaring from refinery's east
plant may occur as the overhaul gets under way in the next few
days.
