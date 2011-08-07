HOUSTON Aug 7 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 142,000 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery repaired and restarted units in the west plant on Saturday and Sunday, according to notices filed with state pollution regulators.

The units were in complexes 3 and 6 of the refinery's west plant, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.