HOUSTON Aug 14 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 142,000 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery carried out the planned shutdown of an unidentified unit on Friday, according to a notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center.

The notice did not say why the unit was shut, but most planned shutdowns are carried out to allow maintenance work or repairs to be performed. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Richard Chang)