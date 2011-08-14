Britain's FTSE steadies as housebuilders offset weaker commodities
* Energy shares, miners weak (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
HOUSTON Aug 14 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 142,000 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery carried out the planned shutdown of an unidentified unit on Friday, according to a notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center.
The notice did not say why the unit was shut, but most planned shutdowns are carried out to allow maintenance work or repairs to be performed. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Richard Chang)
ALEPPO, Syria, Feb 8 The Batash family are working with their bare hands to clear debris from Aleppo's al-Mouassassi Street, rebuilding their wrecked neighbourhood after years of fighting that came to an end in December.
LAGOS, Feb 8 Pirates have kidnapped seven Russians and one Ukrainian after attacking the cargo ship the BBC Caribbean off the coast of Nigeria, the Russian embassy said on its official Twitter account.