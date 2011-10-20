HOUSTON Oct 20 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 142,000 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi refinery was preparing its east plant for a planned three-week overhaul, a corporate spokesman said on Thursday.

Valero had previously announced it would carry out three weeks of work on a crude distillation unit and coking unit in the east plant of the Corpus Christi refinery beginning in October.

A spokeswoman for the refinery told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times on Thursday that flaring from refinery's east plant may occur as the overhaul gets under way in the next few days. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)