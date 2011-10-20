HOUSTON Oct 20 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N)
142,000 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi refinery was
preparing its east plant for a planned three-week overhaul, a
corporate spokesman said on Thursday.
Valero had previously announced it would carry out three
weeks of work on a crude distillation unit and coking unit in
the east plant of the Corpus Christi refinery beginning in
October.
A spokeswoman for the refinery told the Corpus Christi
Caller-Times on Thursday that flaring from refinery's east
plant may occur as the overhaul gets under way in the next few
days.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)