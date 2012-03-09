March 9 Valero Energy Corp on Friday said the complex 7 off gas compressor was shut for maintenance at its 142,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

The incident happened around 10:23 am local time, Thursday, the filing said. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Michael Urquhart)