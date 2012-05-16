(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to )

May 16 Valero Energy Corp said on Wednesday there was no impact to production from a small fire at its 142,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery.

A flash fire took place at the refinery on Wednesday and fire crews were hosing down equipment, news website kristv.com reported.

There are no reports of injuries, the local media report added. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore and Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)