GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on Trump policy bets; S&P breaks $20 trillion
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)
(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to )
May 16 Valero Energy Corp said on Wednesday there was no impact to production from a small fire at its 142,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery.
A flash fire took place at the refinery on Wednesday and fire crews were hosing down equipment, news website kristv.com reported.
There are no reports of injuries, the local media report added. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore and Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)
Feb 13 The evacuation of nearly 200,000 people living down river from the tallest dam in the United States remains in effect but officials are working on a plan to allow the residents to return to their homes, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told a news conference on Monday.
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January