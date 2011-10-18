HOUSTON Oct 18 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 88,000 barrel per day (bpd) Houston, Texas, refinery was hit by a brief power interruption on Tuesday morning, a company spokesman said.

Power was quickly restored at the refinery along the Houston Ship Channel and Valero was assessing the outage's impact on production, said Valero spokesman Bill Day.

No units were shut by the power outage, Day said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)